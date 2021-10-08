0Chain Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $98,043.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.