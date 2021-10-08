0xcert Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $814,506.00 and approximately $100,504.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00252656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00103169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012329 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

