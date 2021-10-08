-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after buying an additional 1,306,905 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $18,892,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after buying an additional 457,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

