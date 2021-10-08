$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $969.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of URBN opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

