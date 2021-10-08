$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $850.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

