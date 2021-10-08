$1.36 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,443. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,355,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

