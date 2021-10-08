$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

