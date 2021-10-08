106,432 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

NYSE RS opened at $142.66 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.