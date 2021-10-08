115,497 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,830,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,381,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,688,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

