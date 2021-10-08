$118.15 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $118.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.60 million and the lowest is $117.90 million. LivePerson reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $468.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $587.71 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. LivePerson has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,010,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31,240.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 318,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

