120,000 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,419,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,718,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $15,004,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 591,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

