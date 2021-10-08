$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to announce $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $127.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $115.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $500.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

GPX stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 344,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 41.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

