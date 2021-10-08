133,455 Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Origin Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 533,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 over the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

