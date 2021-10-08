14,659 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.