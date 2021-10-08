$16.20 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post sales of $16.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.40 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Shares of CWCO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

