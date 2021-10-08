161,784 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.16% of Encompass Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

