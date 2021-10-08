17,768 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $1,187,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.