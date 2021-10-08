17,854 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $293.75 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

