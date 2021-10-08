1World (1WO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, 1World has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $9,581.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00232998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00102511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars.

