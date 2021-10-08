$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.20 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $57.12 on Friday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

