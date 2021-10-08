-$2.11 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce ($2.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($2.68). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($5.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 137,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,814,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.