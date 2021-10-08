$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 million. Phunware reported sales of $3.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $8.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $10.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $15.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHUN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phunware by 90.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phunware by 54.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.