$2.73 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post $2.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 million and the lowest is $2.52 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 780.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

