$20.33 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $20.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,357,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

