20,000 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.28% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

MNDY traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $344.63. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,181. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.71.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

