228,790 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of NiSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NiSource by 30.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 227,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $6,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,918,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 293,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,529,000 after acquiring an additional 432,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE:NI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 85,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,781. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.