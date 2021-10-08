$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.71 million and the highest is $26.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $601.39 million, a PE ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after buying an additional 121,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 950,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 869,228 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

