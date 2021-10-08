251,057 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,031 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 23,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

