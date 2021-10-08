281,399 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 281,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.