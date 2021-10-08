2key.network (2KEY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,194.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $12,194.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00228889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00102033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011960 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,822,136 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

