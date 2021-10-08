2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.13. Approximately 505 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

