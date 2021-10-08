2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.60. 1,542 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

