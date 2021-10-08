304,354 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Bought by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 304,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Altice USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $18.84. 68,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

