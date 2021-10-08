307,945 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 307,945 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 418,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,664,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 48,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 223,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,759,645. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

