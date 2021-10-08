$342.25 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post $342.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.46 million. RadNet reported sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of RadNet by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RadNet by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RadNet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $28.86 on Friday. RadNet has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

