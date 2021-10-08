360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 19,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,222,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QFIN. CLSA lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,967 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

