398,388 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 398,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,807,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $58.70 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.