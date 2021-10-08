$41.13 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to post sales of $41.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $169.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $170.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.03 million, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

