$42.13 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post sales of $42.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.31 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $163.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.71 million to $163.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $165.57 million, with estimates ranging from $164.49 million to $166.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

