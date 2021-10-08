475,000 Shares in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.67% of TPG Pace Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,993,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,980,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPG Pace Solutions stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

