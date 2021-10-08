482,234 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 482,234 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,170,000. Uber Technologies makes up 2.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 589,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,178,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

