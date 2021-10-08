500,000 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 3.46% of Independence as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Independence during the second quarter worth approximately $3,928,000.

Get Independence alerts:

ACQR stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.