50,050 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $155.97. The stock had a trading volume of 171,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

