51,760 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

