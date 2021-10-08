5,395 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 166.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 62.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $362.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.43 and a 200-day moving average of $351.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

