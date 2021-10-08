57,650 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.20. 110,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

