$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDF. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $6.60 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $261.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

