$67.78 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce sales of $67.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the highest is $68.34 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $51.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $267.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $268.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $286.66 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $291.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

MAIN stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

