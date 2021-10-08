700,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $3,027,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $10,283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTVIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

