7,336 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

